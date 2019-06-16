Relocate people for monsoon, DC tells officers

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy has directed officials to shift the people living in areas of the district identified as vulnerable by the Geological Survey of India to relief centres.

The officials have been instructed to shift such people by the beginning of monsoon, as a precautionary measure.

Presiding over the meeting of officials at her office in Madikeri on Saturday, she said that the monsoon is set to gain momentum in the district from June 20, as per the information provided by the State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre.

“Officials should take emergency measures from June 19 and shift people living in vulnerable areas to the relief centres identified by the district administration,” she added.

The deputy commissioner, meanwhile, instructed Additional Deputy Commissioner T Javaregowda to provide rent allowance to the beneficiaries in the second list within three days and furnish a report on the same.

“Accommodation, for needy people likely to be affected by the floods, should be provided at hostels in such a way that the education of the students is not affected,” she said.

Annies Kanmani Joy meanwhile told the officials to keep necessary stuff such as life jackets and raincoats handy.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer K Lakshmipriya said that preparations have been made for the management of 42 rehabilitation centres where the people in vulnerable areas will be provided shelter.

Posters

The deputy commissioner released the posters displaying information on measures during emergencies, to create awareness among the public.

Zilla Panchayat project director Guduru Bhimasen, Land Records deputy director Shrinivas and Land Records assistant director Shahabuddin were present.