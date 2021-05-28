Remove Yogeshwar from BJP, says Appachu Ranjan

C P Yogeshwar has been jumping from one party to another. He should be removed from the party, said Madikeri MLA M P Appachu Ranjan.
Speaking in Madikeri recently, he said that one cannot be reliable on people who change their party frequently. Such people cannot be good leaders.
“We cannot accept his leadership. He was in Congress earlier and was a minister too. Now, after migrating to BJP, he has become a minister again,” he added.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Why India's west coast has more to lose during cyclones
How a 4-day work week can reduce carbon footprint
A Qantas flight offered Aussies super blood moon views
Sanjana George: Know more about the WWE star - In Pics
Delhi gets its 2nd drive-in Covid-19 vaccine centre
Million struggle to buy food in coup-hit Myanmar