Remove Yogeshwar from BJP, says Appachu Ranjan

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • May 28 2021, 22:35 ist
  • updated: May 28 2021, 23:28 ist

C P Yogeshwar has been jumping from one party to another. He should be removed from the party, said Madikeri MLA M P Appachu Ranjan.

Speaking in Madikeri recently, he said that one cannot be reliable on people who change their party frequently. Such people cannot be good leaders.

“We cannot accept his leadership. He was in Congress earlier and was a minister too. Now, after migrating to BJP, he has become a minister again,” he added.

