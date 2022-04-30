Renovated Guru Mandira to be opened

Brahmasri Narayanaguru Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Sangha, Kodikal will organise various programmes to mark the inauguration of renovated Guru Mandira and community hall at Kodikal from May 1 to 10, SNDP Mandira President Purushotham Poojary said.

Members of various bhajana mandali will hold bhajans from May 1 to 5 between 6 pm to 8 pm. Narayana Guru bimba shobhayatre will be held from Kudroli Gokarnanatheshwara Temple to the Guru Mandira at Kodikal on May 5 at 4 pm. Bhajana Mandali will present bhajan on May 6. Various religious rituals will be held on May 7 from 7 am onwards.

On May 8, the installation of Brahmasri Narayana Guru Bimba will be held at 9.20 am. Ekaha bhajana will be held from 6 am of May 9 to 6 am of May 10, he said.

The renovated Guru Mandira will be inaugurated by former Union minister B Janardhan Poojary on May 8.