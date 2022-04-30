Renovated Guru Mandira to be opened

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 30 2022, 22:30 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2022, 23:05 ist

Brahmasri Narayanaguru Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Sangha, Kodikal will organise various programmes to mark the inauguration of renovated Guru Mandira and community hall at Kodikal from May 1 to 10, SNDP Mandira President Purushotham Poojary said.

Members of various bhajana mandali will hold bhajans from May 1 to 5 between 6 pm to 8 pm. Narayana Guru bimba shobhayatre will be held from Kudroli Gokarnanatheshwara Temple to the Guru Mandira at Kodikal on May 5 at 4 pm. Bhajana Mandali will present bhajan on May 6. Various religious rituals will be held on May 7 from 7 am onwards.

On May 8, the installation of Brahmasri Narayana Guru Bimba will be held at 9.20 am. Ekaha bhajana will be held from 6 am of May 9 to 6 am of May 10, he said.

The renovated Guru Mandira will be inaugurated by former Union minister B Janardhan Poojary on May 8.

Renovated Guru Mandira
