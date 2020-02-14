Rent allowance given to illegal houses on govt land: DC

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy said that the flood victims who had built houses on government land are being provided rent allowance.

The rent has been paid towards the illegal houses which were damaged during 2019-20 floods in Kodagu. It has been decided to provide rent allowance to the people who are included in ‘A’ and ‘B’ category houses.

The decision in this regard was taken during the meeting chaired by Revenue Minister R Ashoka in Bengaluru recently, the DC said.

Kodagu district is taken as a priority and a total of Rs 50,000 would be provided for 10 months, as rent allowance.

In the first phase, a total of Rs 57 lakh has been deposited to the bank accounts of 228 beneficiaries coming under ‘A’ and ‘B’ groups of houses, for five months.

The rent for the remaining five months will be credited to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries soon.

Permanent compensation will be provided to the illegal houses which have been totally damaged. The process is being carried out and the beneficiaries should check their bank accounts, the Deputy Commissioner added.