Repair bad roads before imposing hefty fines: Citizens

New regulations under the 'Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019' have created ripples in Kodagu district as well.

Traffic police have begun inspections in various places in the district and have been imposing fines on violators.

The vehicle users have been opposing the imposition of hefty charges. Several vehicle riders have urged the government to repair bad roads first.

"The condition of roads in the rural areas has turned worse after extensive rain," they said.

Fearing the imposition of fines, people have been thronging the Regional Transport Office and Emission Test centres to obtain necessary documents and certificates.

Helmet shops are making good business as a lot of people have been purchasing ISI marked helmets.

K J Joseph, a helmet shop owner said he had sourced only ISI marked helmets as it is strictly mentioned in the rule that the prescribed type of helmet is compulsory.

There is no significant rise in the rate of helmets. The price starts from Rs 700, he said and requested the people to use only good quality helmets.

There was a long queue at the Regional Transport Office on the way to Abbi Falls. A lot of applications are received online as well. After September 1, several youths have been turning up at the RTO to apply for driving licenses, said an official.

B S Yogesh, a bike rider from Kadagadalu said that it is the duty of everyone to follow traffic rules.

"But, the fines are too high and are burning a hole in the pockets. The department concerned should first initiate actions to develop the roads which are in a pitiable condition," he said and added that many states have opposed the new regulation.