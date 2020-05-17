Repair work of Makutta road in full swing

The repair work of Konanur-Makutta inter-state highway is in full swing and is likely to be completed by the end of the month.

The highway was damaged following heavy rain for the last three years and the closure of the road had inconvenienced people. The road was washed away following heavy rain at Perumbadi in July 2017.

In 2018, hillocks caved in on Makutta road and thus damaged the stretch. As a result, the road was closed for several months. The highway was partially restored by constructing retaining wall using Gabion mesh in the effected areas.

Once again the retaining walls were washed away in Makutta in August 2019. After minor repair, the road was temporarily opened for vehicular movement. Now, the permanent restoration work on the highway is taken up at a cost of Rs 5 crore and is likely to be completed by month end.

Using gabion mesh, 10-metre high retaining walls have been constructed in the damaged portion of the road. The work on culverts, widening of the road is in progress.

A minor bridge has been constructed to facilitate the flow of additional water from a lake at Perumbadi.

Measures have also been taken to facilitate easy flow of rainwater from the hillock.