Repatriation flight from Dubai to Mangaluru on May 12

The first repatriation flight from Dubai with 177 Kannadiga passengers will land at Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) on May 12.

Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda on Sunday tweeted, "The flight will ferry stranded Kannadigas from Dubai. Initially, it was scheduled on May 12. Later, the flight was rescheduled to May 14. Now, once again, it was decided to ferry passengers to Mangaluru on May 12."

The Air India flight will leave Dubai at 16.10 pm and will land in Mangaluru at 9.10 pm. Senior citizens, those with health complications and pregnant women are part of the 177 passengers who will board the flight.

The second flight from Dubai will land in Bengaluru on May 15.