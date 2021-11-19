Repeal of farm laws is victory for farmers: Raitha Sangha

Members of various organisations and farmer leaders have welcomed the Central government's decision to repeal the three contentious farm laws.

The members of Raitha Sangha said that the decision to repeal the farm laws is a victory for farmers agitation.

Supporting the farmers protest, the farmers in Madikeri, Gonikoppa, Ponnampet, Kushalnagar, Somwarpet and Shanivarasanthe had staged a series of protests.

The farmers in the district had supported the All India bandh call as well.

“The decision to repeal the three contentious farm laws is a victory of the farmers. Owing to the negligent attitude of the Central government, around 600 farmers had lost their lives. The voters, during the recent by-election, had taught a lesson to the BJP-led government for introducing farm laws that aimed at helping capitalists. Fearing defeat in the election, the Centre has withdrawn the laws,” said farmer A S Naren Cariappa from Hudukeri.

District Congress spokesperson and farmer A S Tatu Monnappa said, “The farmers had staged 355 days of indefinite stir urging the government to withdraw the contentious farm laws. The farmers' movement has proved that injustice and maladministration will face a setback. The withdrawal of the laws will help to save the APMCs.”

CPM leader P R Bharath said, “The farmers' movement has once again sent a message that the Constitution of India is strong. There is nothing above people’s opinion. The government should announce Rs 25 lakh compensation for those farmers who had lost their lives during the protest.”

Kirikodli Mutt seer Sadashiva Swami said, “The government should implement laws that benefit the farmers and check middlemen menace after consulting the experts and safeguard farmers interests.”

Welcoming the withdrawal of the farm laws, INTUC state committee vice president Napanda Muthappa said, "The government had no option other than to repeal the laws. BMS wing of farmers had also opposed the farm laws. The BJP had also tasted setbacks in the recently held by-elections in different parts of the country. Fearing defeat in the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and other states, the Centre decided to repeal the contentious farm laws. The government should announce compensation for those farmers who lost their lives during the protest."