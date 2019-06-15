'Report on condition of school, college buildings'

Zilla Panchayat President B A Harish directed the officials to inspect the school and college buildings that are facing the threat of collapse, to ensure the safety of children.

Speaking at a review meeting, he said, “The officials should submit a report on the school and college buildings. If there are any trees in a dangerous position near schools, then they should be cleared.”

ZP Vice President Lokeshwari Gopal said that uniforms and textbooks have not yet reached schools. To this, DDPI Macchado said that the uniforms will reach the students by month end.

The ZP President also urged the officials to ensure toilet facilities and drinking water in schools.

Kannada Sahitya Parishat district unit president Lokesh Sagar said that English nameplates should be removed from busines establishments. To this, Zilla Panchayat CEO K Lakshmi Priya said that notices will be served to those business establishments that failed to adhere to the guidelines.

Agriculture Officer Raju said that the target in the district is to cultivate paddy on 34,000 hectares of land and maize on 4,000 hectares of land.

Agriculture and Industry Standing Committee President Sarojamma said that the beneficiaries have not received tarpaulin from the department in Somwarpet. The department should distribute pepper vines free of cost to the farmers.

DHO K Mohan said that the issue of misbehaving by a doctor at Kushalnagar Community Health Centre has come to the notice of the Department of Health and Family Welfare. When Sarojamma raised the issue of shortage of doctors, the DHO said Ayush doctors have been recruited. However, they are yet to report to work.

Standing Committee on Health and Education President N T Kiran Cariappa said that precautionary measures should be taken at waterfalls in Kodagu district, to ensure that no lives are lost. To this, an official said that the work on railings, parking areas, toilets are being taken up near waterfalls. Pravasi Mithra are also appointed near waterfalls.