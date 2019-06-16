Report submitted on tree-felling at K Nidugani

Kodagu Chief Conservator of Forest Santhosh Kumar has reportedly submitted a report to district administration on felling of trees on a Bane land at K Nidugani village in the taluk, said sources.

Two separate cases have been booked against the entrepreneur who had come forward to develop the land at K Nidugani and against those who had felled the trees.

DCF M L Manjunath had given permission for felling of 808 trees. Following criticism from across the state, Manjunath was suspended on June 14.