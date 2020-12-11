'Reports on environment should be feasible'

Newly appointed chairman of Karnataka state Western Ghats Task Force, Shantheyanda Ravi Kushalappa said that whether Kasturirangan or Gadgil, the reports concerning the environment should be feasible and scientific.

These reports are not meant to be generated on the basis of surveys conducted through choppers, he added.

Speaking to reporters during his visit to the district on Friday, after assuming office, Shanteyanda Ravi Kushalappa maintained the environment-related reports should be carried out manually.

Based on this fact, there is a need to reconsider the Kasturirangan report, he said.

Stating that the Western Ghats Task Force will formulate programmes with an aim of getting closer to the people, he felt the need to provide basic facilities for the adivasi community, dwelling near the forests.

Regarding C and D land, he said that provisions will be made for the submission of applications under form number 57, after holding discussions with those concerned.

“There is more than 33% of forest land in the state and more than 80% in the district,” he said and opined that there is a need to strike a balance between man and nature. Human beings should live and let the wildlife to live as well.

