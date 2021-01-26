Republic Day celebrated at Sainik School

The contributions by Dr B R Ambedkar towards India becoming one of the largest democracies in the world, is immense, opined Kodava lexicon expert and Ponnampet College of Forestry former director Dr Bovveriyanda C Uttaiah.

He was speaking after hoisting the National Flag at General Thimayya parade ground at Kodagu Sainik School, in the premises of Koodige agricultural farm, on the occasion of the 72nd Republic Day celebrations on Tuesday.

Calling upon the cadets to utilise the resources available in the institution, acquire higher education and to serve the country to their best abilities, he expressed his gladness over the admission provided to girl cadets at the Sainik School.

Mangalore NCC Group Commander Col A K Sharma paid floral tributes to the Martyrs’ Memorial in the school premises. Speaking later, he said that owing to Covid-19, the resources are limited and hence, the Republic Day celebrations were carried out in a simple way.

All possible efforts are being made to tide over the financial crunch in the institution. There are state-of-the-art facilities in the school and students are being trained through various online platforms, he added.

English teacher N V Ashokan, Accounts section second division assistant Ramachandra Rao and staff member Navin Kumar Sahu were felicitated on the occasion, for their achievements.

School children performed a skit on the empowerment of girl children. Other cultural programmes were also held. The Covid-19 guidelines were followed during all the programmes.

School principal Col G Kannan, vice principal Lt Col Seema Tripathi and others were present.