Request to write name boards in Kannada

Somwarpet Town Panchayat president B Sanjiva requested the businessmen to mention their name boards in Kannada, as the state government has declared 2020-21 as 'Kannada Kayaka Varsha'.

Addressing reporters on Wednesday, he said that all government, private and other organisations should use Kannada as the medium of language.

Priority should be given to the Kannada language and the names of organisations should be written in Kannada within a month, he added.

He further said that the rent upto Rs 40 lakh is due from the vendors who have been carrying out business in the buildings belonging to Somwarpet Town Panchayat.

If the due rent is not paid is within a month, legal action will be inevitable. The government has issued orders to the local bodies to recover the dues, he said.

Stating that waste management has been a serious issue in the town, Sanjiva said that the construction of a waste management unit is in process. Till then, people should segregate dry and wet waste. The wet waste should be composted.

The compost pit can be dug with the help of the local Gram Panchayat. Every citizen should cooperate with the Town Panchayat in maintaining cleanliness, he said.

Town Panchayat members Sheela D'Souza, B C Ventakesh, Shubhakar and Jeevan were present.