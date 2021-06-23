Rescue personnel conduct mock operation, assure people of safety

In order to reassure the public of the precautionary measures taken against possible floods and landslides in the region, the NDRF and SDRF personnel, in association with CESC, fire and emergency personnel and local volunteers, conducted a mock rescue operation in Kodagu.

The district has been witnessing floods and severe landslides during the month of August, for the past three years continuously. As August nears, the people spend sleepless nights.

Under the guidance of the district administration, the rescue personnel carried out mock rescue operations near the district administration complex and near Harangi reservoir.

The officials said that the district administration and the rescue teams are prepared to rescue the people and animals in distress.

Geologists’ warning

Geology experts have warned of landslides in the district. They noted that unabated deforestation has caused serious damage, especially in the hilly regions.

Even after landslides of huge intensity during the previous years, excavations have not stopped in the hills, they said.

People to be relocated

The district administration, as a precautionary measure, has decided to shift the people living in the regions vulnerable to landslides, to safer locations.

As many as 72 villages in the limits of 51 Gram Panchayats are identified to be vulnerable. If the rain intensifies, there may be landslides in 23 places and floods in 57 villages, according to an estimate by the district administration.

As very heavy rain is expected in August, the people in vulnerable regions will be shifted to the relief centres before July 15. Also, the people will be vaccinated against Covid-19.