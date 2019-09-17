Rescue team finds missing Bengaluru trekker

A 25-year-old man from Bengaluru who went trekking to Kumaraparvatha near Kukke Subrahmanya temple in Dakshina Kannada district, was traced by the rescue operation team, on Tuesday morning.

According to police, Santosh was separated from a team of trekkers from Bengaluru who had arrived at Subrahmanya on September 14 on an expedition to Kumaraparvatha in the Pushpagiri Wildlife Sanctuary. He is healthy. He had food and water in his bag, said the police.

After having separated from the team inside the forest, he reached Devaragadde by following the water supply pipeline that supplies water from the forest area to the Kukke Subrahmanya Temple, said the police.

The rescue operation team traced him at Devaragadde. After having learnt on missing Santosh, trekkers had alerted wildlife officials and searched in the forest, but in vain. Santosh’s friend Darshan, who was part of the team, had filed a complaint to the police on Monday. Five teams of police and forest officials on Tuesday had taken up search operation.