Rescued 16 snake hatchlings released in forest

As many as sixteen eggs of a cobra was found near the Bungalow of D Ananda Basappa, owner of Panya plantation near Suntikoppa, was rescued by Snake Shaji and the forest department officials. Later, the hatchlings were released into the Anekadu forest.

On April 25, Snake Shaji of Seventh Hosakote, the snake lover, rushed to the spot when he was alerted about the presence of a huge cobra. Later, the snake was released into the forest on the same day. When the venue was thoroughly searched, 16 eggs were found. With the assistance of the forest department, all the eggs were rescued and were placed in the Forest Training Centre in Gandhada Kote near Kushalnagar.

Snake Shaji said that with the guidance of his teacher, Dr Ravindranath Aithal of Puttur, the eggs were placed in a clay pot by maintaining the proper temperature. The pot was placed in a box. "On Tuesday evening, the young snakes crawled their way out of the eggs. All hatchlings were healthy," he said.

Under the vigil of the forest department, all the 16 young cobras have been released into Anekadu forest, Snake Shaji said.

RFO Ananya Kumar, DRFO Madhava Nayaka and others were present.