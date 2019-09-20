Rescuer designs cozy homes for winged visitors

Sparrows and other little birds have become a rare sight in cities today.

It is difficult to catch a glimpse of these winged wonders pecking lentils in front of stores or houses, owing to massive urbanisation.

“Many bird lovers are wanting to welcome these chirping companions into their lives again and hence this project”, says Muhammed Tauseef, a well-known animal rescuer. After successful experiments on collaring stray dogs, he has now embarked on the making of readymade nests for tiny birds.

Natural habitats of birds are getting lost as the city is becoming a concrete jungle. Even if birds built nests in apartments, people destroy the nests while cleaning, without even checking for eggs or young birds in them said Tauseef. “Many small birds build nests in electrical boxes and end up getting electrocuted. When the parent birds die, their off-springs starve to death,” Tauseef pointed out.

He recalled that when he was a child, he used to make nests out of cardboard crates. Improvising on the old idea, Tauseef has now chosen PVC pipes for their durability and affordability over other materials.

After experiments, he finalised the design of a 2.5 feet long and 4-inch wide nest with three chambers. The left and right openings are covered with a cap. These nests can provide enough space for sparrows, bulbuls and squirrels. He has built 35 nests in three days at his friend Vipul’s workshop.

“There is a good response from bird lovers. Curious birds have been checking the readymade nests at my place”.

In order to ensure that the nests do not heat up due to sunlight, they are placed in the shade. Balconies, sheds, and backyards are preferable spots to place the readymade homes for birds.

The nests can be easily installed with tags. Care should be taken not to place the nests close to trees as there is a danger of snakes sneaking into the nests. “This initiative is an effort to help the birds to find their homes in the city,” Tauseef added.