‘Research improves quality of education’

Research helps to increase the quality of education. There is a need to give emphasis to research, said Ambalpadi Janardhan and Mahakali Temple trustee Dr Vijay Ballal.

He was speaking during a programme organised to introduce ‘Athmakathanagalalli Shala Shikshana’ by DIET vice principal Dr Ashok Kamath.

He said teachers should be committed. Love towards children will also play a vital role in their education.

Dr Ramakrishna Bhat from Tumakuru said that the book has all criteria to be a textbook in a university. It speaks on how sensitive teachers respond to the needs of the students.