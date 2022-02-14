‘Research improves quality of education’

DHNS, Udupi,
  • Feb 14 2022, 22:20 ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2022, 22:37 ist
Ambalpadi Janardhana and Mahakali Temple trustee Dr Vijay Ballal inaugurates a programme to release ‘Athmakathanagalalli Shala Shikshana’ in Udupi.

Research helps to increase the quality of education. There is a need to give emphasis to research, said Ambalpadi Janardhan and Mahakali Temple trustee Dr Vijay Ballal. 

He was speaking during a programme organised to introduce ‘Athmakathanagalalli Shala Shikshana’ by DIET vice principal Dr Ashok Kamath. 

He said teachers should be committed. Love towards children will also play a vital role in their education. 

Dr Ramakrishna Bhat from Tumakuru said that the book has all criteria to be a textbook in a university. It speaks on how sensitive teachers respond to the needs of the students. 

Research
Education
Dr Vijay Ballal
Athmakathanagalalli Shala Shikshana
Udupi

