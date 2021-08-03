'Reserve land for waste management units, crematorium'

Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal directed the officials concerned to reserve land for housing projects, student hostels, anganwadi buildings, offices, community halls, waste management sites, crematorium and other public utilities.

She was chairing a meeting of revenue department officers at the DC’s office hall in Madikeri on Monday.

The deputy commissioner insisted upon achieving inter-departmental coordination at the taluk level so as to address the proposals by various departments.

Taluk level officers should hold discussions with the respective tahsildars in this regard, she added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Raju Mogaveera said that accurate information should be provided regarding reserving land for public purposes.

The district administration has already allocated land for various projects, he said.

More proposals have been received from the Zilla Panchayat and the departments of women and child welfare, social welfare, ITDP, animal husbandry and horticulture, he added.

Deputy director of land records, P Shrinivas, said that a survey has been conducted on government lands that have been approved for projects.

Women and child welfare department deputy director Aravinda Babu, animal husbandry department deputy director Suresh Bhat, ITDP officer Srinivas, tahsildars Govindaraju, Mahesh, Yogananda and Prakash were present.