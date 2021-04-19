Reserve land in every village for housing: Kodagu DC

Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal has directed the officials to reserve government land in every village for implementing housing schemes.

She was presiding over the meeting of revenue department officers held at her office in Madikeri on Monday.

She also directed the tahsildars to provide lands for various government scheme projects such as student hostels, anganwadis and community halls.

Land should be reserved at the taluk and hobli levels for the projects implemented by the departments of women and child welfare, backward classes welfare, social welfare, ITDP, agriculture, horticulture and so on, she added.

“Sites should be provided to the eligible beneficiaries after drawing a list of homeless people in the district. Land should also be reserved for waste management,” she said.

Charulata Somal issued strict instructions to the officials to clear encroachments of government lands in the district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Raju Mogaveera felt there is a need to allocate lands for anganwadi and other government buildings on a priority basis, as per the proposals submitted by various departments.

Deputy Director of Land Record P Srinivas, assistant director Virupaksha, tahsildars Govindaraju, Mahesh, Yogananda, deputy tahsildars and revenue inspectors were present during the meeting.