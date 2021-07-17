Residents demand repair of roads

  Jul 17 2021
  updated: Jul 17 2021
A pothole-ridden road leading to Mukunda Layout in Gonikoppa.

The roads leading to Mukunda Layout and M M Layout in Gonikoppa are ridden with potholes.

The slush filled roads have been inconveniencing motorists and pedestrians.

Owing to the huge potholes on the road, several bike riders have met with accidents, alleged local residents.

When it rains, the potholes are filled with water and motorists are unable to assess the depth of the potholes and meet with accidents, said a two-wheeler rider.

The residents have urged the authorities to repair the road at the earliest.

The two layouts were developed by converting farmland into layouts. In spite of several houses coming up in these layouts, no action has been initiated to develop the roads, said the residents.

The Gram Panchayat should lay suitable stormwater drains to facilitate the easy flow of rainwater. The potholes should be repaired at the earliest, they demanded.

