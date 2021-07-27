Residents of Tatimane Paisari fear landslides

Villagers residing in Tatimane Paisari in Kedakal Gram Panchayat in Suntikoppa are facing the threat of landslides.

The region witnessed the collapse of retaining walls for the last two years. There was a huge landslide in 2018 as well.

This time, the residents said that they have been hearing the noise of water flowing beneath the ground, along with the collapse of walls in their neighbourhood.

A protective wall caved in near the house of Devappa in Tatimane Paisari. Water is gushing out from the place.

The residents said that the percolation pits dug by the Kedakal Gram Panchayat have been inviting danger.

The foundation of the house belonging to Rukmini has caved in and the walls of the house have developed cracks.

Retaining walls have collapsed in front of the houses of Suresh and Ganesh as well.

If the rain continues, then the houses may collapse. Fearing landslides, some of the residents are taking shelter in the houses of their relatives.

Members of 23 families have been spending sleepless nights for the last few days.

Even though the district administration has directed these families to move from their houses and go to the relief centres, the families are hesitating to relocate.

Residents Suresh, Devappa and Annu said that the officials have conducted a namesake inspection and nothing has been done about the collapse of retaining walls.

"How can we look after the elderly and small children in the relief centre, amid the fear of the Covid-19 pandemic?" they ask.

Rukmini requested the district administration to compensate her as her house is on the verge of collapse.

Madikeri MLA Appachu Ranjan said that it was decided last year to provide houses to the residents of Haleri village in Jamburu bane. The houses are being constructed by the Infosys Foundation.

"The residents can take shelter in the relief centre. If they want to stay in rented houses, rent allowance will be provided," he said.

Even though it was planned to construct houses for Haleri residents at Jamburu bane in Madapura near Suntikoppa, only five residents were allotted house numbers.

As the official who conducted a spot inspection in Haleri stated in his report that there was no danger to the houses, the residents were deprived of the house.

The residents alleged that the officials are succumbing to the pressure on them by influential people in the region.

A fair inspection should be conducted to provide rehabilitation to the residents, the villagers said and warned that the district administration will be held responsible if any untoward incidents happen in future.