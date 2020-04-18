Thokkottu welcomes COVID-19 patient as he returns home

Residents of Thokkottu in Mangaluru welcome COVID-19 patient as he returns home

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 18 2020, 08:53 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2020, 08:53 ist
Representative image. (Credit: AFP Photo)

The residents of Thokkottu welcomed a COVID-19 patient who was cured and discharged from hospital with a standing ovation. 

The man remained in quarantine after returning from Tablighi Jammat religious gathering at Nizamuddin in Delhi. He was tested positive for COVID-19 on April 4 and was shifted to Wenlock Hospital for treatment. After he was tested positive, a complete lockdown was announced within a 200-metre radius of the apartment where he was residing at Thokkottu. 

The cured patient will have to remain quarantined at home for the next 14 days.

He has thanked the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff of Wenlock Hospital who took care of him in the hospital. 

In the meantime, 12 COVID-19 patients out of 13 have been cured and discharged from the hospital in Dakshina Kannada district.

Mangaluru
Karnataka
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
