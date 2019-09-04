Residents oppose dumping waste at Someshwara

Opposing the dumping of waste at the MUDA site at Someshwara by the Ullal City Municipal Council (CMC), the villagers sent back 20 vehicles laden with garbage.

Situated a few metres away from the sea shore at Someshwara, the CMC had set up a solid waste management unit. Initially, the residents were informed that a nursery is being set up at the site. Later, however, the officials convinced the residents that garbage will be dumped temporarily at the MUDA site in the backdrop of the Abbakka Utsav.

The lorries laden with garbage have been dumping the waste at the site for the last one month.

There are over 100 houses, nine places of worship and a lake. Further, tourists visit the seashore frequently. The dumping of the garbage has made the entire area reek.

In spite of submitting appeals to the authorities, no action has been initiated to check the dumping of the waste. Enraged over the callous attitude of the Ullal CMC, the residents staged a protest by preventing 20 vehicles from dumping garbage at the site.

The protesters said, “The MUDA site at Someshwara is a habited area. There is the Devara Jalakada Kere nearby. The deputy commissioner in the past had urged the officials not to dump waste on the shores of the sea. Yet, the Ullal CMC officials are planning to convert Someshwara into a second Pacchanady. When the waves lash during monsoon, the entire garbage would slide into houses and wells in the vicinity.”

MUDA site resident Jaya Kumar said, “Construction of a godown within CRZ jurisdiction to dump garbage is illegal. Instead of creating awareness on the scientific disposal waste, the local body is engaged in harming the surroundings.”

Rohit Salctus of Paschim Rehabilitation Centre said, “It is not right on the part of the authorities to dump waste

on sacred and tourist spot. Dumping of the waste will affect the entire village.”

Resident Jalajakshi said, “The City Municipal Council has failed to provide underground drainage facilities to the MUDA site. Instead, it has set up a solid waste management unit. When contacted, the Ullal CMC authorities claimed that only a separation unit had been set up.”

Someshwara Town Municipal Council member Raviraj said, “If the garbage is processed at the site, it will hurt the sentiments of Hindus. The project should have been chalked out taking local residents into confidence. It was unscientific to set up a waste management unit on the shores of the sea.”

The protesters took the officials to task when the latter visited them.