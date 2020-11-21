Residents urge authorities to arrest cattle poachers

Residents of Karekadu and Vatepare villages in Hosur GP limits alleged that the cattle reared by the people in the region are being killed by miscreants for meat.

An ox was shot dead in a coffee plantation belonging to Cheppudira Subhash Muttanna and an ox was killed in a plantation belonging to Biddanda family. Both incidents took place in the last week.

Recently, a cow which is the mother of a one-month-old calf was killed at a farm belonging to B A Nandakumar, the owner of the cattle. The cow was tied in the farm for grazing. The miscreants killed the cow by strangulating it.

A complaint has been submitted to Siddapura police in this regard.

Villagers Jeppekodi Raja Uttappa, Vikesh Uttappa, Tejas, Karekadu Prakash, Suresh, Chenanda Joyappa and Mohan have urged the police to arrest the culprits and punish them.