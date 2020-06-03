Residents vacate houses fearing heavy rain

Residents of Chamundeshwari and Indira Nagar have been shifting to safer locations by vacating their houses fearing heavy rain.

With rain intensifying in the region, the residents have taken the precautionary measure.

Janaki, a resident, said that she is moving to a rented house. She transported the furniture, utensils and clothes to the rented house. The area witnessed landslides in 2018.

The City Municipal Council has been issuing notices to the people dwelling in vulnerable areas to shift to safer locations. However, people of Chamundeshwari and Indira Nagar extensions have taken the initiative to move to safer locations, even before they could be intimated by the CMC in writing.

Janaki further said that her house is surrounded by hills and anything can happen during heavy rains. She voluntarily decided to move to a rented house, considering the safety of her children and elders in the house.