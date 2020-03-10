Resorts, homestays under vigilance, says DC

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy has directed the health department officials to maintain high precautions in tourist spots, bus stands, hotels, resorts and homestays in the district, following confirmation of Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru.

She had convened a meeting of officials of the Health and Family Welfare Department and Medical Education Department at the DC’s office in Madikeri on Tuesday.

She asked officials to keep an eye on tourist spots, homestays, hotels, resorts and also places of mass gatherings.

“Hospitals should ensure the availability of necessary medicines. Awareness should be created at tourist spots,” she added.

District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr K Mohan said that the information on precautionary measures is being disseminated through posters, banners, and informative programmes, especially in the border areas of the district.

An isolation ward has been opened in all government hospitals in the district for treating coronavirus patients, he added.

Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences Superintendent Lokesh said that a 10 bedded isolation ward has been opened at the institution.

Rapid Action Team

A Rapid Action Team has been formed at the district level for the coronavirus threat.

The members in the team are District Surveillance Officer (94498 43263), Entomologist (94807 30364), District Health Supervisor from the District Health and Family Welfare department (94836 70172), District IEC section (99006 13682) and laboratory technician from Health department (94494 76214). People may contact these persons to clear their doubts or to share information on infected persons.

Rapid Action Teams have also been formed at the three taluks, the officials said.

‘Provide information’

The district administration has asked the people to provide information on foreign returned people, to District Surveillance Officer Dr Shivkumar at the number 94498 43263. The people can also call the helpline - 104.

Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences Director Dr Cariappa and District RCH officer Dr Gopinath were present.

School vacations

DDPI P S Machado has stated that the students from classes one to five will have summer vacation from March 17 onward and the students from classes six to nine will have holidays from March 24 onward.

‘No Covid-19 case in Kodagu district till date’

District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr K Mohan stated that no Covid-19 case has been found in Kodagu so far.

“All precautionary measures have been taken by the department and the hospitals are equipped with necessary medicines,” he said.

Speaking at a workshop conducted for the headteachers of primary schools in the district, held at the premises of Government Junior College in Madikeri on Sunday, he said that the virus spreads when an infected person coughs, sneezes and comes into close contact with people through touch and handshake.

“One should cover their nose and mouth while coughing and sneezing. Contact of materials used by others should be avoided. Do not touch your eyes, nose and mouth with dirty hands. Fever, cough, headache, difficulty in breathing and diarrhoea are the symptoms of coronavirus,” he added.