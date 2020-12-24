Respect soldiers: Nanaiah

The 88th birth anniversary of Squadron Leader Ajjamada B Devaiah was observed by Kodava Makkada Koota, Ajjamada family and Ajjamada B Devaiah Trust in Madikeri.

Dignitaries paid floral tributes to the portrait of Sq Ldr Ajjamada B Devaiah at Ajjamada Devaiah Circle.

Speaking on the occasion, Meriyanda C Nanaiah said that Ajjamada Devaiah exhibited great valour during the Indo-Pak war in 1965 and sacrificed his life.

Everyone should remember the sacrifice of our brave soldiers and should respect them, he added.

Sq Ldr Ajjamada B Devaiah Trust chairman Ajjamsada Kattimandaiah said that Ajjamada Devaiah was born in Kurchi village in Srimangalanadu on December 24, 1920.

"He was awarded Maha Vir Chakra posthumously. He is a role model to all of us," he said and recalled the contribution of Kodava Makkada Koota in installing the idol of Squadron Leader Ajjamada B Devaiah.

Kodava Makkada Koota president Bollajira Ayyappa, Ajjamada family head Ajjamada Lava Kushalapa, leader Tennira Maina and ex-servicemen were present on the occasion.