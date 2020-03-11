Respect women’s work like any other profession: DC

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy called upon the people to respect the various works done by women.

Speaking during Poshan Abhiyan programme at D Devraj Urs Bhavan in Madikeri on Tuesday, she said that cooking and looking after children are not ordinary works.

Women should respect their work first and should take care of their health along with the health of others.

Women and Child Welfare Department Deputy Director Arundhathi said that the condition of women has changed and many women have adorned the top posts, from the districts to the nation. Women have excelled in all fields, she added.

Sportsperson Tatapanda Jyothi Somaiah and Y N Vishalakshi, anganwadi workers Malalakshmi C A, Leela M B, Poornima Kumari, Nalinakshi, Rathi A M and Tresha were felicitated.

A competition on cooking without fire was conducted for men on the occasion.

District Child Protection Officer Ravindra, Bharat Scouts and Guides Commissioner (training) Jimmy Sequeira, Women and Child Welfare Department supervisors Savitha, Jayanthi, Mathruvandana and Poshan Abhiyan district convener K H Prabhavathi were present.