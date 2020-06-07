Respond to complaints of steep rise in electricity bills: Kota

District In-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary has directed the Mescom officials to respond to the complaints about a steep rise in electricity bills issued to the consumers.

The minister while chairing a meeting on Saturday said, "It is common to get a bill with a higher amount when the bills are issued for the month of March and April together. However, the citizens have complained that the unit tariff was also high.”

Mescom officials should conduct a meeting with the public and listen to their woes. They should also respond to the public through social media and helplines. In addition, Mescom should also allow customers to pay bills in instalments, he said.

Mescom Managing Director Snehal R clarified that the bills were issued at the specified tariff.

"We have not even added the interest on it. If the amount mentioned is more, the same will be adjusted in the next bill. The bill amount can also be paid in instalments. Any complaint can be resolved by meeting the officials of the respective Mescom subdivisions," she said.

The public can also dial the helpline 1912 and submit complaints via WhatsApp 9483041912, she added.