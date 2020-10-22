Restriction for darshana at Kollur temple

Restriction for darshana at Kollur temple

The authorities have restricted the darshana of the deity at Kollur Mookambika Temple from 5 pm on October 24.

The rathotsava of the temple will be held on the day of Mahanavami at 5 pm. As a precautionary measure to check the spread of Covid-19 infection, the rathotsava will be held in presence of priests and staff of the temple.

The 'Vidyarambha' (ritual to initiate children into learning) will be initiated at the temple on October 25 from 4 am onwards. Only the child, along with the parents, are allowed for Vidyarambha, sources added.

