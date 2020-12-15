Restrictions imposed on new year celebrations in Kodagu

After a discouraging 2020, people, especially the tourists who were enthusiastic about welcoming the new year with a bang in Madikeri, are likely to be disappointed as restrictions have been imposed on the grand new year celebrations.

As per the government directions, the new year celebrations are to be kept simple.

Necessary precautions will be in place as there is uncertainty over the Covid-19 vaccine along with the possibility of a second wave by December end on in January.

As tourists came from all over to Kodagu, to celebrate the new year, homestays and resorts made a good business. However, this time, no special preparations are done, said, homestay owners.

Special menu

Special dishes such as 'pandi curry', 'kadambittu', 'nippattu', 'rice roti', 'chicken coup' and 'chicken curry' are generally part of every special celebration including the new year in Kodagu.

Especially, 'pandi curry' (pork) is in high demand amid the DJ parties and cocktails.

However, this year, the celebrations will be dry as organising parties is prohibited.

As there are chances of Covid-19 cases increasing in December end and in January, penalties will be increased for violations. Homestays and resorts are bound to follow the regulations, said Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy.

Another meeting of resort and homestay owners and tourism officials will be convened shortly to discuss the precautionary measures, she added.