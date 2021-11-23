Restrictions still in place at Kodagu-Kerala border: Tahsildar

Tahsildar R Yoganand clarified that the rumours spread on social media stating that free entry is being provided into the district from Kerala through Makutta checkpost without a Covid-19 negative certificate is far from the truth.

"The restrictions are still in place. Some miscreants have been spreading rumours on social media using my name. A tahsildar does not have the power to give such an order. The guidelines are issued by the state government. A tahsildar cannot permit the entry of people and vehicles," he said and appealed to the people not to pay heed to the rumours.