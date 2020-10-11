Retired army officer lauds cardiologist for his service

Impressed with the work of Cardiology at Doorsteps Jai Jawan (CAD JJ) WhatsApp group, that has helped save the lives of several jawans through prompt reporting of ECGs, a retired army colonel has sent a thank you note to Mangaluru city-based interventional cardiologist Dr Padmanabha Kamath with a self-shot portrait.

"Places like Dras do not have a cardiologist in hospitals. As a result, many do not get an expert opinion on ECG reports. Our Cardiology at Doorsteps Jai Jawan has come to the help of MBBS doctors in hospitals in getting help to treat the patients. The ECG reports are shared on WhatsApp, which are read by cardiologists and if found necessary, patients are asked to rush to the nearest hospital. There are 250 doctors in the group, wherein they get opinion even in at midnight,"(sic) he said.

Through the help of donors, the CAD initiative has installed 275 ECG machines at PHCs, CHCs and taluk government hospitals in various parts of Karnataka.

Now, Dr Padmanabha Kamath is mulling over installing ECG machines in rural health centres in Maharashtra and Assam.