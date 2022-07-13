Retired engineer sentenced to six years' imprisonment

Retired engineer sentenced to six years' imprisonment under corruption law, fined Rs 2.5 crore

The accused has been sentenced for amassing assets disproportionate to the known source of his income

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jul 13 2022, 17:51 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2022, 15:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Third Additional District and Sessions Judge B B Jakati and a special court for the trial of cases pertaining to the Prevention of Corruption Act, has sentenced N T Rajagopal, former executive engineer in the minor irrigation department, Haliyal, Uttara Kannada, to six years of simple imprisonment.

Rajagopal was serving in Mangaluru when the case was registered. The court has slapped him with a fine of Rs 2.5 crore.

The accused has been sentenced for amassing assets disproportionate to the known source of his income. The Lokayukta Police in Mangaluru had registered a case on March 17, 2010.

The accused retired from service on October 30, 2016, in the Panchayat Raj division at Yadgir.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttara Kannada
Corruption
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Why are women, children in India becoming more anaemic?

Why are women, children in India becoming more anaemic?

Drink up! The importance of water and electrolytes

Drink up! The importance of water and electrolytes

NASA triumphantly unveils full set of Webb's first pics

NASA triumphantly unveils full set of Webb's first pics

Swollen Tungabhadra submerges Hampi ruins

Swollen Tungabhadra submerges Hampi ruins

DH Toon | Sri Lanka: Avert humanitarian crisis!

DH Toon | Sri Lanka: Avert humanitarian crisis!

Joe Biden has met every Israeli PM since 1973

Joe Biden has met every Israeli PM since 1973

 