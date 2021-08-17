Retired tahsildar passes away

Retired tahsildar T C Thammayya passed away following an illness. He was 76.
Zilla Lekhaka Mathu Kalavidara Balaga organised a condolence meeting at Press Club in Madikeri at 3.30 pm on Tuesday.
