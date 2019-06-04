Return of job fraud victims may be delayed

The return of 35 Mangalureans who are stranded in Kuwait is likely to be delayed.

A total of 74 Indians had travelled to Kuwait for employ, but have been stranded without receiving any salary since their arrival.

The meeting that was scheduled for Monday for their return was cancelled at the last minute. It was held at the Shoon office (labour office) at Kuwait on Sunday and attended by Indian Embassy officials, Shoon, Public Authority of Manpower, Inesco General Trading and Contracting and the victims. As all the victims had failed to attend the meeting on Sunday, the meeting was postponed to Monday.

On Monday, however, the representatives of Inesco General Trading and Contracting company intimated the Indian Embassy of their inability to attend the meeting owing to preparations for Ramzan. The meeting is likely to be held on June 9 or 10, sources said.

On the direction of the Indian Embassy officials, the victims returned the company’s belongings to the company. The employer, however, is yet to issue a no objection certificate to the victims.

Until the release of the victims, the day-to-day expenditure, including food, was being borne by philanthropic NRIs.