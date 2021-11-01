Reunion brings back fond memories for alumni

The alumni of Nelaji High School who had studied here 41 years ago organised a reunion programme and reminisced the ‘good old days’ spent at their alma mater.
They shared their experiences of leading a professional life and remembered their classmates who are no longer with them.
Alumni who are working abroad also joined the reunion through a virtual platform.
The alumni were the 1979-80 batch of class 10 students. They had formed a group and organised a reunion.
Edikeri Radha commenced the reunion programme and other alumni spoke about their education and professional works. Some of them were felicitated for reaching great heights in their life.
As many as 26 people attended the event physically, while two persons attended it virtually. They also took a decision to help needy people.
