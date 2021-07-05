Revenue Minister R Ashoka to visit Kodagu today

Revenue Minister R Ashoka will pay a visit to the district on July 6.
At 1 pm, he will take part in the inauguration of the new Kushalnagar taluk.
Later, he will convene a review meeting on the compensation towards rain-related damages and precautionary measures.
At 3.30 pm, he will visit the areas hit by landslides.
At 5 pm, he will participate in a programme at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, stated a press release issued by the minister's private secretary.
