Revenue Minister R Ashoka to visit Kodagu today

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Jul 05 2021, 19:49 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2021, 19:57 ist

Revenue Minister R Ashoka will pay a visit to the district on July 6.

At 1 pm, he will take part in the inauguration of the new Kushalnagar taluk.

Later, he will convene a review meeting on the compensation towards rain-related damages and precautionary measures.

At 3.30 pm, he will visit the areas hit by landslides.

At 5 pm, he will participate in a programme at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, stated a press release issued by the minister's private secretary.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka
Kodagu visit
Inauguration
Kushalnagar taluk

