Revenue office ceiling repair begins in Kundapur

The work on repairing the ceiling of Mini Vidhana Soudha, which had peeled off on August 17, begun from Sunday in Kundapur.

The concrete plaster which had come crashing down had injured a staffer and damaged furniture.

The officials had filed a criminal complaint against the contractor who had constructed the Mini Vidhana Soudha.

The PWD officials visited the spot and inspected the building. Tahsildar Tippeswamy too inspected the ongoing repair work.

The Mini Vidhana Soudha was constructed four years ago. On August 17, the concrete plaster of the ceiling collapsed all of a sudden and injured staffer Narayana Billava.

Following the cracks developed on the walls of the building, many employees, who are fearing for their lives, have expressed their unwillingness to work in the building.

Rainwater also seeps through the cracks. Many had raised doubts over the quality of construction of the building soon after its inauguration.