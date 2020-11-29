‘Revised old-age pension scheme on the cards’

Revenue Minister R Ashoka said that a new system of offering social security pension to eligible citizens will be rolled out in the district within 15 days.

Speaking after inaugurating Ponnampet taluk office, he said under the system, senior citizens need not visit the government offices frequently to avail pension.

The revenue department, which hands social security pension to lakhs of families, has created a database of citizens. Using Aadhaar card details, all those who attain the age of 60 will get a letter from the officials on the pension scheme, he added.

Using technology we have information on senior citizens and the villages they reside in, along with their financial condition. Once the citizens get the letter from the revenue department, they have to furnish bank details and the pension will be credited to them, he said.

“We had faced a lot of problems due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, the situation is improving. In the next six months, everything will return to normalcy. The development works will be accelerated,” he added.