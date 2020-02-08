Revoke decision to merge banks: Seer Vishwaprasanna Theertha urges Centre

The Central government should revoke its decision to merge Banks. The merger of banks is not a good development. There is a need to review the decision, said Pejawar Mutt seer Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swami.

Speaking after releasing the logo of Karavali Bank Ulisi Horata Samithi at CBOO Hall in Kodialbail, he said, “The birth of banks was responsible for the development of the coastal districts. Banks have contributed to the progress of the country. We will not support this merger of banks.”

Horata Samiti convener Uleppady Dinesh Hegde said, “Narasimha Committee recommendations have been sidelined while announcing the merger of banks. Owing to political benefit and bowing to pressure, the banks are being merged. The opposition parties have failed to raise their voice against the merger of banks.”

He said, “In the first phase, an appeal will be made to all the MPs, MLAs and MLCs from the state, to impress upon the Centre to revoke bank merger. In the second phase, we will stage a series of protests at hobli-level and at district-level.”

Mangalore Diocese PRO Fr Vijay Victor Lobo released a handbill containing details on various methods of protests to be carried out to save banks.

Former legislator Subbaiah Shetty released a sticker opposing the merger of banks.

An appeal letter to elected representatives was released on the occasion.