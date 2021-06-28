Rider dies after two-wheeler falls into ditch

A person died after the two-wheeler he was riding, fell into a ditch, in Arameri village on Monday.
Odiyanda Changappa (60), is the deceased. He was a resident of Hulitala village near Hakatturu.
During the lockdown relaxation on Monday morning, he was on his way to his daughter's house in Kandangala village near Virajpet.
While travelling on Madikeri-Virajpet Main Road, he lost control over the vehicle and fell into a ditch on the roadside. As a result, he died on the spot.
A case has been registered in Virajpet rural police station.
The body was handed over to his relatives after an autopsy was performed at the government hospital in Virajpet.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Nat Geo claims world has 5th ocean circling Antarctica
In Pics | Top 10 philanthropists of the century
Five Prithviraj movies to watch before 'Cold Case'
'Too fast for us': Can Mercedes catch up with Red Bull?
A look at the newly-inaugurated Zen garden in Ahmedabad
A final word before Bezos blasts off
K-pop activism a lifeline for Bangkok 'tuk tuk' drivers
DH Toon | BSP to fight UP Assembly polls alone
Conman who spent own money to run fake vaccination camp