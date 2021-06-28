Rider dies after two-wheeler falls into ditch

A person died after the two-wheeler he was riding, fell into a ditch, in Arameri village on Monday.

Odiyanda Changappa (60), is the deceased. He was a resident of Hulitala village near Hakatturu.

During the lockdown relaxation on Monday morning, he was on his way to his daughter's house in Kandangala village near Virajpet.

While travelling on Madikeri-Virajpet Main Road, he lost control over the vehicle and fell into a ditch on the roadside. As a result, he died on the spot.

A case has been registered in Virajpet rural police station.

The body was handed over to his relatives after an autopsy was performed at the government hospital in Virajpet.