Riding down memory lane on vintage scooters

It was the time to ride down the memory lane for scooter enthusiasts at Southern Scooter Meet—a Vintage and Classic Scooter Day organised by Mangalore Classic Scooter Club in Alake on Sunday.

Aficionados of two-stroke engine scooters turned nostalgic by the glimpse of vintage and classic scooters at the venue.

The old two-stroke scooters with new look and a fresh coat of paint had taken part in the meet. A Lambretta scooter, around 70 years old, that was passed on for three generations was the centre of attraction at the meet.

As many as 72 scooters ranging from old two-stroke with gear scooter to the latest Bajaj Chetak were exhibited at the meet. Hundreds of youth and onlookers were seen clicking selfies with old scooters at the venue. Many confessed to being swept away by the sheer beauty and look of the classics.

Vijay Super, Vespa, LML, Chetak, Falcon and other scooters were on display.

Anil of Mangalore Classic Scooter Club said for the first time Scooter Day was being organised in Mangaluru.

Scooter Day is observed on September 22 across the world. Scooters stand for freedom in everything - whatever the road, whatever the country, they signify everything that is fun, environment-friendly, easy to commute in traffic and park.

The European Union had been celebrating Mobility Week from September 16 to 22 annually and the Scooter Day had made its presence felt since 2013. Around 70 people had registered for the meet. Ten among them had come from Kerala while 10 were from Bengaluru.

Organiser Shawn Fernandes said, “Participants were not only from undivided Dakshina Kannada, but also from far off places like Kannur. In fact, many had came to the venue riding on their old beauties. Old scooter owners WhatsApp group was also formed at different places and invitations was sent to them to these groups. More than 10 persons from Mangaluru had responded to Whatsapp invite.”

“We get a sort of thrill while riding the old scooter. The spare parts of many old scooters are unavailable in the city. It does not cost much for maintenance,” Shawn added.