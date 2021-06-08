Rise in Covid cases in around 12 GPs: Anbukumar

The Covid cases have increased in 10 to 12 Gram Panchayats in Kodagu. There is a need to monitor such areas. Tests should be increased to trace the cases and contain the spread of Covid-19, said District In-charge Secretary V Anbukumar.

Speaking at a meeting on Covid-19 control and monsoon preparedness, he said those who tested positive for Covid-19 should be shifted to Covid Care Centres. There is a need to bring the Covid-19 cases under control within a week.

“Kodagu should become a model for the entire state in controlling the cases. All in the areas that have been sealed should be tested for Covid-19. There is a need to trace the primary and secondary contacts. The death rate can be checked by monitoring the health of the infected in home isolation,” he added.

There is a need to increase Covid tests in areas that had registered the highest cases, he said.

ZP CEO Bhanwar Singh Meena said measures have been taken at the GP level to tackle the pandemic. In addition, nurseries have been developed under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal said that focus has been given to create awareness on Covid-19. In case of necessity, additional Covid Care Centres will be set up in the district.

Natural calamity

The district in-charge secretary said that Kodagu is likely to get heavy rainfall in the month of July and August. All preparations should be made to ensure that there are no major damages.

All pending works on the damaged properties in last year’s rainfall should be completed. With the onset of the monsoon, no development works can be initiated in the district till November. The works that have received approval should be completed, he directed.

He said a booklet on tackling natural calamity should be brought out. The booklet should have information on flood and landslide-prone areas in the district.