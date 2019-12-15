Rise in theft cases worries Madikeri citizens

The residents of the town are wondering whether a notorious gang of thieves has entered the district.

There has been an increase in the theft of vehicles parked near temples, beside roads and in front of houses in the last 15 days. The residents are anxious over the increase in such vehicle thefts being reported in different parts of the town.

Manu, a resident, had parked his motorbike in front of his house on November 30 at Indira Nagara. The motorbike was not there when he woke up in the morning.

On December 8, a car parked at Hosa Badavane was stolen. The owner, Prajwal, had parked the car beside the road at midnight. Thieves decamped with gold ornaments and cash from Karavale Bhagavathi Temple on December 8. The theft has been recorded in the CCTV camera.

All these incidents have given an impetus to the people’s belief that a notorious gang is operating in the district.

According to the vehicle owners, Madikeri has a hilly terrain. As a result, it is difficult to construct sheds for vehicles in the houses. Majority of the residents, however, park their cars, jeeps, motorbikes and autorickshaws outside the houses.

Night beat

“Many towns have a night beat system. It is difficult to have a night beat system in monsoon. The night beat, however, should become mandatory in summer. Without a night beat, there has been a rise in theft cases in the district. People who visit Stonehill in the night engage in a scuffle at Hosa Badavane at midnight. The police should check such incidents,” said residents of Hosa Badavane.

Speaking to DH, Superintendent of Police Suman D Pennekar said, “Teams have been constituted to crack the theft cases. All efforts are on to arrest the thieves within a week. We cannot come to a conclusion on whether the theft is committed by miscreants from outside the district.”

She said a night beat system will be implemented effectively in the district. The public should not panic, she added.