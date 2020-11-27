Rituals held as part of Bhagavathi Temple's renovation

Rituals of ‘Shadadhara puja’ and ‘Garbhanyasa’ were held as a part of the renovation works at the 600-year-old Bhagavathi Temple in Hodduru village of Napoklu, on Thursday.

Devotees took part in large numbers. The religious rituals were held under the guidance of Neeleshwara Damodara and Padmanabha Tantri.

It is believed that the goddess in the form of ‘Srishakthiroopini’ was consecrated as a result of the penance by Macchendranatha Guru, Sage Kanvamuni and Sage Agasthya.

The place which was originally known as ‘Podduru’ in Kodava language, eventually became Hodduru.

Traces of the palace belonging to King Mayuravarma have been traced in the region.

The temple houses the ‘Gurupeetha’ of Macchendranatha.

As the ancient temple was in a dilapidated condition and the idol of the goddess too was old, the villagers have come forward to renovate the temple.

‘Balalaya Pratishthe’, ‘Shilanyasa puja’ and ‘Padukanyasa puja’ were held earlier.

There are 27 ‘Terige’ families in Hoddur village and a member from each family is the member of the temple renovation committee.

Committee member Vanchira Ajay said it has been decided to sculpt the idol of the goddess in stone.

Main sculptor Rajendra from Belthangady, Vastu expert Bedaradka Ramesh Karanth from Kasargod and villagers were present.