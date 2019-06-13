River erosion affects estuary near Sasihithlu

River erosion at the estuary near Sasihithlu beach in Mulki has washed away several trees and benches in the area on Tuesday night.

The confluence of Rivers Shambhavi and Nandini is at the estuary just before joining the sea. With the erosion, both rivers, Shambhavi and Nandini, are flowing toward the beach. Five benches have already been washed away. More than 10 trees have been uprooted. Even the shops are facing threat of getting eroded.

Sasihithlu Beach Development Committee President H Vasanth said that the issue has been brought to the notice of Minister U T Khader.

A proposal to take up work to permanently check the erosion at an estimated cost of Rs 2 crore has been submitted to the government, said the committee president.