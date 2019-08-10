Rivers swell, submerge highways in Dakshina Kannada

With rains lashing the Dakshina Kannada district for the past few days, rivers Nethravathi and Kumaradhara are flowing above the danger level at many places on Friday.

Following the rivers’ breaching the danger mark, Deputy Commissioner Sasikanth Senthil appealed to the people residing on the banks of rivers to shift to safer places. Nodal officers camping in the flood-prone areas are all set to tackle flood situation, he added.

Holiday

The district administration has extended the holiday to anganwadi centres, schools, colleges and postgraduation centres to the fourth consecutive day on Saturday. Fishermen were advised not to go on deep-sea fishing for the next three days.

Senthil said the water-level in River Nethravathi in Bantwal had increased up to 10.6 metres as against the danger level of 8.5 metres. In Uppinangady, the river had breached the danger level of 31.5 metres.

The water level in River Kumaradhara in Uppinangady has reached 26.5 metres.

The water-level in Gundya river too had reached a maximum level of five metres, sources added. The water storage had reached maximum level at all power generation dams. As water-level in Thumbe vented dam had reached 8.5 metres, the authorities had opened all 30 gates of the dam.

The 18 gates of AMR dam built across River Nethravathi too were opened after water-level reached 18.75 metres.

Flooded roads

Many stretches on national highway and state highways in the district were submerged due to heavy rain. The stretch on NH 75 connecting Mangaluru-Bengaluru at Panjala, Valalu, Udane and Lavathadka in Uppinangady were flooded. Ankle-deep water was flowing in these places, eyewitnesses said.

Gundya river overflowed submerging a highway near the hanging bridge in Udanepete. The eight-ft deep water on Neerakatte Road disrupted movement of vehicles, said police. All the bullet tankers, container lorries from Mangaluru to Bengaluru were seen parked beside the highway.

The increase in water-level in River Nethravathi, resulted in the flooding of Ajilamogaru Masjid in Bantwal. Albuquerque and Sons Tile factory at Hoige Bazar was also marooned. Labourers were seen carrying the roof tiles to safe locations within the factory.

Youth killed

A 23-year-old youth who had stepped into Kapila river in order to collect sand at Sudegundi near Koppa drowned on Thursday. With the river in spate, local residents had warned him not to collect sand. However when he entered water, he was washed away by strong current. The deceased is identified as Bhuvith.

Reschedule of flights

Air India Express flights from Mangaluru International Airport were rescheduled due to technical reasons on Friday. Flight scheduled to leave Abu Dhabi on Thursday at 8.40 pm left at 6.15 am on Friday.

The flight to Bahrain that was supposed to leave at 6.35 am left at 9.35 am, flight to Dubai which was supposed to leave at 9.10 am left at 3.15 pm, flight to Doha was rescheduled at 6.35 pm instead of 5.35 pm and the flight to Dubai was rescheduled to 10.25 pm instead of 8.05 pm.

The flight to Damam was rescheduled to 12.20 am instead of 7.25 pm.