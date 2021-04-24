Road caves in: Curbs on goods vehicle movement

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Apr 24 2021, 23:05 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2021, 23:32 ist
The affected road in Jodupala.

The movement of goods vehicles on the Mysuru-Bantwal National Highway has been prohibited after soil caved in on a road in Jodupala.

The heavy rain that lashed across the region for the last four days resulted in the loosening of the soil. With this, the highway is once again facing the threat of collapse.

MLA K G Bopaiah visited the spot on Friday.

The stormwater drains constructed beside the road have collapsed and water is flowing inside the road.

The MLA has directed national highway officials to repair the stretch immediately.

cave in
Kodagu
Mysuru-Bantwal National Highway
Jodupala

